Booker T suggest a new “midcard” title, a note on Reigns possibly passing Hogan in the record books

Apr 30, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– Andrew Zarian of the Wrestling Observer recently responded to Jim Valley’s tweet regarding Reigns potentially surpassing Hulk Hogan’s 1,474-day title reign. Valley suggested that WWE’s introduction of the new World Heavyweight Championship was a way to facilitate Reigns holding the title longer. In response, Zarian stated that he has been told numerous times that WWE wants to update its history books with longer title reigns.

Booker T thinks the time is right for creative to introduce a brand new “midcard” belt that’s exclusively for women. Booker told FOX News that he reckons something akin to WCW’s old Television Title (albeit only for the ladies on Raw, SmackDown and NXT) could work well in 2023. He believes it’s important that everybody on the roster has something to fight for, and pointed to the importance of that TV strap to his own singles career in the late-1990s.

