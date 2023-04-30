Booker T suggest a new “midcard” title, a note on Reigns possibly passing Hogan in the record books

– Andrew Zarian of the Wrestling Observer recently responded to Jim Valley’s tweet regarding Reigns potentially surpassing Hulk Hogan’s 1,474-day title reign. Valley suggested that WWE’s introduction of the new World Heavyweight Championship was a way to facilitate Reigns holding the title longer. In response, Zarian stated that he has been told numerous times that WWE wants to update its history books with longer title reigns.

Something I said on the air is being taken out of context. I never said Roman Reigns will surpass Hogan or Bruno’s title reign. My point was that WWE would like to modernize the record books and Roman holding the title for over 1000 days is part of that plan. — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) April 30, 2023

– Booker T thinks the time is right for creative to introduce a brand new “midcard” belt that’s exclusively for women. Booker told FOX News that he reckons something akin to WCW’s old Television Title (albeit only for the ladies on Raw, SmackDown and NXT) could work well in 2023. He believes it’s important that everybody on the roster has something to fight for, and pointed to the importance of that TV strap to his own singles career in the late-1990s.