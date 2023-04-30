4/30/23 WWE house show results from Bossier City, LA
– Shinsuke Nakamura d LA Knight
– Omos ( w/ MVP ) d Elias
– Sikoa d Sheamus using the Samoan Spike.
– Xavier Woods d Karrion Kross ( w/ Scarlett ) via a small package roll-up.
– WWE Women’s Tag Team Title: Raquel Gonzalez and Liv Morgan (c) d Sonya DeVille and Chelsea Green
– Ricochet d Ivar of the Viking Raiders ( w/ Erik and Valhalla ) using the Shooting Star Press.
– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title : Rhea Ripley (c) d Shotzi
– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title : Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) d Jimmy and Jey Uso
