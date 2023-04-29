WWE News and Notes

– After Smackdown went off the air, Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Rodriguez to retain her Championship and Solo Sikoa defeated Matt Riddle.

– During a recent episode of his Impaulsive Podcast, Logan Paul admitted that he does feel guilty about his sporadic in-ring appearances and also revealed how many match he will be competing in this year. He said “I just feel kind of, not bad, but man, you have the weeklies who are really like actively building this organization every single week and I get to come in and capitalize on the goodwill that they’ve sacrificed their bodies for, again four times a year.”

– Former WWE worker Nia Jax has admitted she “caught the bug” for pro wrestling again after appearing as a surprise entrant in January’s 30-woman Royal Rumble. Now, Nia has told Busted Open Radio she’d love to come back and “help anybody out she could”. Jax believes her experience would “add to the women’s division”, at least in the short-term.

– Trish Stratus tweeted….