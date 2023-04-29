Trinity (aka Naomi) announced for Impact in ring debut, says she is happy

Apr 29, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– Impact Wrestling has announced that former WWE Superstar and Women’s Champion Trinity (aka Naomi) will be making her Impact in-ring debut at tonight’s Spring Slugfest TV tapings in Chicago. She’ll be facing KiLynn King.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Trish Stratus

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal