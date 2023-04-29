Trinity (aka Naomi) announced for Impact in ring debut, says she is happy

– Impact Wrestling has announced that former WWE Superstar and Women’s Champion Trinity (aka Naomi) will be making her Impact in-ring debut at tonight’s Spring Slugfest TV tapings in Chicago. She’ll be facing KiLynn King.

Welcome to the @IMPACTWRESTLING Fam @TheTrinity_Fatu !!! 🌟 A new chapter to be YOU! And I couldn’t love it or you more. Str8 St👀d Sis! ♥️ — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) April 29, 2023