Trinity (aka Naomi) announced for Impact in ring debut, says she is happy
– Impact Wrestling has announced that former WWE Superstar and Women’s Champion Trinity (aka Naomi) will be making her Impact in-ring debut at tonight’s Spring Slugfest TV tapings in Chicago. She’ll be facing KiLynn King.
I’m so happy! https://t.co/KQ6JCo5pJc
— Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) April 29, 2023
Welcome to the @IMPACTWRESTLING Fam @TheTrinity_Fatu !!! 🌟 A new chapter to be YOU! And I couldn’t love it or you more. Str8 St👀d Sis! ♥️
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) April 29, 2023
