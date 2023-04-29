Spoilers: Impact TV tapings from 4/28

Impact Wrestling held their Spring Slugfest TV tapings on Friday at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL. These spoilers will air on Thursday, May 4 and May 11. Impact will return to Cicero Stadium tonight for more AXS TV tapings, to air on May 18 and May 25 as the final episodes before Impact’s Under Siege pay-per-view on Friday, May 26. The following spoilers should air in order over the next few weeks, but it’s possible that they were not taped in order, or were for Before The Impact.

THURSDAY, MAY 4 EPISODE:

* Moose and Brian Myers defeated Bhupinder Gujjar and Yuya Uemura

* PCO, Heath and Rhino defeated Impact World Champion Steve Maclin, Shera and Champagne Singh. Heath and Rhino were PCO’s mystery partners

* Jonathan Gresham defeated Mike Bailey

* Impact World Tag Team Champion Ace Austin defeated Zicky Dice

* Laredo Kid defeated Jack Price

* Trinity Fatu (Naomi) came out for her debut. She cut an in-ring promo and said she came to win the Knockouts World Title. The champion, Deonna Purrazzo, interrupted and they had words. Jordynne Grace then came out and reminded them that she has a title match with Purrazzo at Under Siege on May 26

THURSDAY, MAY 11 EPISODE:

* The Motor City Machine Guns defeated Eddie Edwards and Kenny King

* John Skyler and Jason Hotch defeated Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus

* Masha Slamovich defeated Killer Kelly

* Dirty Dango defeated Johnny Swinger

* Rich Swann defeated Angels. After the match, Swann and Sami Callihan brawled with The Design

* Nick Aldis defeated Sheldon Jean

* Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Coven defeated Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace in a non-title match. After the match, Trinity Fatu saved Grace and Purrazzo from a beatdown