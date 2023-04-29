Roderick Strong’s path from NXT to AEW

PWInsider Elite’s Mike Johnson reports that Roderick Strong’s WWE deal expired last November. There were rumors of a possible contract extension in the past, but apparently, that didn’t happen and he left NXT/WWE.

It was noted that since WWE doesn’t announce their departures, the contract ending flew under the radar. Rather than join AEW right away, Strong chose to take time off and let his body recover before joining AEW.

The report noted that Strong and AEW were quietly in discussions for some time and they came to terms on a deal. The company timed Strong’s debut after Adam Cole returned to action last month and also because they were in the state of Florida where Strong lives, so Strong wasn’t spotted traveling to the show because he likely drove there rather than landing on an airplane.

Lastly, PWInsider reports that Strong was kept hidden from others in AEW until it was time for his appearance on the show. Only Tony Khan, producers, music techs, a few security guards who helped usher him into the building, his wife (Marina Shafir) ￼and the 7 wrestlers that were working with him during the segment, knew ￼Strong was actually about to debut for the company.