Notes on CM Punk, Ricky Morton, and Steph de Lander

– Ricky Morton is backstage at tonight’s Impact Wrestling taping with AEW’s CM Punk.

So great to see my friend, @CMPunk 🤟🏼 What a great time this weekend. Genuinely love what I get to do and be apart of, which is my passion, Professional Wrestling. pic.twitter.com/5WtJ9UGkZN — Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) April 30, 2023

– In a post on Instagram, Steph de Lander spoke about the one-year anniversary of her release from WWE and how she has thrived on the independent scene.

She wrote: “Exactly 1 year ago I lost my dream job. Today I sit here & realise it was probably the best thing to happen to my career. Initially, I didn’t know where I fit in on the independent scene. Bitch, I am the independent scene! At first, I groaned at the idea of being back on the indies. But then I realised, now more than ever I am in complete control of my career and my destiny. With a pair of wrestling boots and a microphone in hand, watch me take over the entire f***ing industry. What an exciting time to be SDL.”