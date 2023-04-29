News and Notes on NXT injuries, Zack Sabre Jr., Rey Mysterio, and Taichi

– Zack Sabre Jr. makes his LA GCW debut when he faces Nick Gage at Game Changer Wrestling’s “Thank Me Later” on 6/17 in Los Angeles, California.

– There’s currently eight women in NXT who are injured and they all have ACL injuries. The Wrestling Observer reports wrestlers at the Performance Center are blaming this on a new strength and conditioning coach who’s shifted their training with heavy lifting drills. The previous coach would focus on athletic drills, cardio and explosiveness.

– The Best of WWE: Rey Mysterio’s Hall of Fame Legacy is streaming now on Peackock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

The Best of WWE: Rey Mysterio's Hall of Fame Legacy is streaming TODAY on @peacock in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! pic.twitter.com/4n05YKkQbw — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 28, 2023

– Last night, Taichi finally did it. He defeated Shingo Takagi in the Takagi Style Triad and became the new KOPW2023 Champion. Just 5 Guys now with two titles. If only Miho Abe could have been here to see it.