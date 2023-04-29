News and Notes on NXT injuries, Zack Sabre Jr., Rey Mysterio, and Taichi
– Zack Sabre Jr. makes his LA GCW debut when he faces Nick Gage at Game Changer Wrestling’s “Thank Me Later” on 6/17 in Los Angeles, California.
– There’s currently eight women in NXT who are injured and they all have ACL injuries. The Wrestling Observer reports wrestlers at the Performance Center are blaming this on a new strength and conditioning coach who’s shifted their training with heavy lifting drills. The previous coach would focus on athletic drills, cardio and explosiveness.
– The Best of WWE: Rey Mysterio’s Hall of Fame Legacy is streaming now on Peackock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.
The Best of WWE: Rey Mysterio's Hall of Fame Legacy is streaming TODAY on @peacock in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! pic.twitter.com/4n05YKkQbw
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 28, 2023
– Last night, Taichi finally did it. He defeated Shingo Takagi in the Takagi Style Triad and became the new KOPW2023 Champion. Just 5 Guys now with two titles. If only Miho Abe could have been here to see it.
Taichi bested Shingo Takagi in the Takagi Style Triad in Kagoshima tonight, to become the new #KOPW2023 holder!#njsatsuma report:https://t.co/lPgSYjYCvZ
Watch the replay now!https://t.co/4yaTdXK9QU#njpw pic.twitter.com/nwLJkrvuh7
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 29, 2023