News and Notes on NXT injuries, Zack Sabre Jr., Rey Mysterio, and Taichi

Apr 29, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– Zack Sabre Jr. makes his LA GCW debut when he faces Nick Gage at Game Changer Wrestling’s “Thank Me Later” on 6/17 in Los Angeles, California.

– There’s currently eight women in NXT who are injured and they all have ACL injuries. The Wrestling Observer reports wrestlers at the Performance Center are blaming this on a new strength and conditioning coach who’s shifted their training with heavy lifting drills. The previous coach would focus on athletic drills, cardio and explosiveness.

– The Best of WWE: Rey Mysterio’s Hall of Fame Legacy is streaming now on Peackock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

– Last night, Taichi finally did it. He defeated Shingo Takagi in the Takagi Style Triad and became the new KOPW2023 Champion. Just 5 Guys now with two titles. If only Miho Abe could have been here to see it.

