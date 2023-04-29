Missy Hyatt Says Tammy “Sunny” Sytch Contacted Her for Money

Missy Hyatt and Tammy “Sunny” Sytch are at it again!

The duo that once claimed to be the Vince McMahon of Pro Wrestling Porn had a messy break-up after the demise of Wrestling Vixxxens in 2004. Wrestling Vixxxens, started in 2001, was a pro wrestling based paywall site that featured pictures and videos of Missy Hyatt and Sunny in the buff for the first time ever. As time went by, the videos got more risque and rough. But, Sunny also started to look more rough. And, by the end, Tammy was quite heavy.

Tammy did a series of interviews claiming Missy Hyatt smoked crack over her head while she was asleep. Meanwhile, Missy has responded claiming she had a sex tape of Tammy (Sunny) in the vault. The duo seemed to reach a stailmate after some really unkind things were said both ways that I know for a fact, having interviewed both many times, had an impact on each emotionally.

Well, Tammy apparently has reached out to Missy for money or help to get money according to a new tweet by the much more tame “First Lady of Wrestling” than she was 20 years ago. Here is that tweet.