Real name:

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 161 lbs.

From: Reynosa, Mexico

Date of birth: December 15, 1998

Pro debut: 2012

Trained by: Black Shadow Jr, Super Chucky & Nacho Zapata

Finishing move: Corkscrew Shooting Star Press

Biography

– Komander began his career in local independent promotions in 2012, but did not pursue wrestling as a career until 2017

– On June 20, 2021, Komander defeated Charro Negro, Villano III Jr, Dinamico & Toxin to win the KAOZ Cruiserweight Title

– In June 2022, Komander made his first appearances in the US, working a pair of events for GCW

– Komander competed on the pre-show Battle Royal at the Ric Flair’s Last Match event

– In October 2022, Komander travelled to Japan to compete for GLEAT

– Komander debuted for AEW in March 2023, appearing as a surprise entrant into the Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match

– On April 19, 2023, it was announced that Komander had signed a non-exclusive deal with AEW