Komander
Real name:
Height: 5’5″
Weight: 161 lbs.
From: Reynosa, Mexico
Date of birth: December 15, 1998
Pro debut: 2012
Trained by: Black Shadow Jr, Super Chucky & Nacho Zapata
Finishing move: Corkscrew Shooting Star Press
Biography
– Komander began his career in local independent promotions in 2012, but did not pursue wrestling as a career until 2017
– On June 20, 2021, Komander defeated Charro Negro, Villano III Jr, Dinamico & Toxin to win the KAOZ Cruiserweight Title
– In June 2022, Komander made his first appearances in the US, working a pair of events for GCW
– Komander competed on the pre-show Battle Royal at the Ric Flair’s Last Match event
– In October 2022, Komander travelled to Japan to compete for GLEAT
– Komander debuted for AEW in March 2023, appearing as a surprise entrant into the Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match
– On April 19, 2023, it was announced that Komander had signed a non-exclusive deal with AEW