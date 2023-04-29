JR endorses Paul Heyman for HOF, Samoa Joe as “Sweet Tooth”

– During Grillin JR podcast, the subject of Paul Heyman’s possible WWE Hall of Fame induction was brought up. JR is all about it, as he said that Paul Heyman belongs in anyone’s HOF.

Any time is a good time for Paul Heyman to be inducted because he certainly earned those accolades. I have heard no talk about that. It’s an interesting question, and it certainly could happen. Heyman is Hall of Fame-bound. There’s no doubt about that. But I don’t know what the game plan is there. They seem to keep that the Hall of Fame thing kind of under wraps, which I think is great,” said JR, who went into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007. “It’s just hard to say who’s gonna go where when you hear all these rumors, but Heyman deserves to go in anybody’s Hall of Fame.

– AEW / ROH star Samoa Joe as Sweet Tooth in the classic Playstation game series ‘Twisted metal’ series , turned into a tv series, which will be airing on Peacock.