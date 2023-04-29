Big cage match announced for May 10 Dynamite

AEW announced a blockbuster main event for the May 10 episode of Dynamite at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

The main event will be a cage match featuring former AEW World champions Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley. The match was confirmed last night on Rampage and furthers the feud between The Elite and The BCC.

Omega and Moxley already wrestled three times against each other in a lights out match at Full Gear 2019, exploding barbed wire death match at Revolution 2021, and a regular match on Dynamite in 2021.