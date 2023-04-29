AJ Styles returns on Smackdown with The OC

AJ Styles returned to Smackdown last night following four months out with a broken ankle.

Styles, along with Anderson, Gallows, and Michin, were all drafted to Smackdown as The OC and took out The Viking Raiders and Valhalla as their first act on the blue brand. Styles tested his ankle by doing his Phenomenal Forearm on Ivar.

Anderson, Gallows, and Michin didn’t feature much on WWE television since AJ got injured but with the faction back together, all of them will likely get some much-needed TV time in the coming weeks and months.

Styles’ injury took place at the non-televised live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania, in late December during a mixed six-person tag match.

“Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with,” Styles wrote on Twitter at the time. “No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I’ve ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes.”