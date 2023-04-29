4/29/23 WWE house shows results from Paris, France
– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair (c) d Io Sky via DQ when Dakota Kai and Bayley interfere. Asuka makes the save, and the match becomes a 2-on-3 Handicap Match.
– Bianca Belair and Asuka d Bayley / Io Sky / Dakota Kai : Belair hit the KOD on Bayley
– Damian Priest d Dolph Ziggler with help from Dominick Mysterio
– Dominick Mysterio d Dexter Lumis with a roll-up, supported by Damian Priest
– Baron Corbin d Rick Boogz using a quick small package roll-up.
– Seth Rollins d The Miz with the Curb Stomp.
– Alpha Academy: Chad Gable and Otis d Maximum Male Models : Ma.ce and Man.soor : Otis gets the pinfall using the WORM.
– WWE U.S. Title : Austin Theory (c) d Bronson Reed / Bobby Lashley : Theory steals the pinfall from Lashley, tossing Lashley out of the ring and pinning Reed.
– Cody Rhodes d Finn Balor using the CrossRhodes.
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM