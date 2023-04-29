4/28/23 WWE house shows results from Jacksonville, FL

– Stacks Lorenzo d Kale Dixon

– Four-Way: Winner Will Get NXT Title Opportunity: Joe Coffey d Malik Blade / Julius Creed / Brooks Jensen

– Gallus : Mark Coffey and Wolfgang d Dante Chen and Big Boa

– Cora Jade and Jacy Jayne d Ivy Nile and Lash Legend : Jayne pins Nile, then Gigi Dolin enters the ring and brawls with Jacy Jayne.

– Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley d Javier Bernal and Tatum Paxley

– Charlie Dempsey challenges 3 men, one after the other : defeats Houston Miller, defeats a Security Guard and loses to Julius Creed. After the match, Bron Breakker attacks Creed.

– Bron Breakker d Trick Williams via Submission.

– Wes Lee / Lucien Price / Hank Walker / Tank Ledger d Noam Dar / Dijak / Damon Kemp / Tavion Heights : Lee pins Kemp. Afterward, there is a turnbuckle break in a corner supporting the middle rope. The ring crew fixes the problem.

– Roxanne Perez and Lea Mitchell d Kiana James and Monika Klisara

– NXT Title : Carmelo Hayes (c) d Joe Coffey

