4/28/23 WWE house shows results from Jacksonville, FL
– Stacks Lorenzo d Kale Dixon
– Four-Way: Winner Will Get NXT Title Opportunity: Joe Coffey d Malik Blade / Julius Creed / Brooks Jensen
Fatal four-way match underway at #NXTJacksonville!
— Shaura, M.Ed., GCDF (@bhsqueen03) April 28, 2023
– Gallus : Mark Coffey and Wolfgang d Dante Chen and Big Boa
– Cora Jade and Jacy Jayne d Ivy Nile and Lash Legend : Jayne pins Nile, then Gigi Dolin enters the ring and brawls with Jacy Jayne.
– Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley d Javier Bernal and Tatum Paxley
At #nxtjacksonville it's Briggs &
💙🤠 @FallonHenleyWWE 🤠💙
📸 @DebbieDeans8 #wwenxt pic.twitter.com/zdCwRzNvMb
— Dino🐺C🤘 (@NVhowlingWolves) April 29, 2023
– Charlie Dempsey challenges 3 men, one after the other : defeats Houston Miller, defeats a Security Guard and loses to Julius Creed. After the match, Bron Breakker attacks Creed.
– Bron Breakker d Trick Williams via Submission.
– Wes Lee / Lucien Price / Hank Walker / Tank Ledger d Noam Dar / Dijak / Damon Kemp / Tavion Heights : Lee pins Kemp. Afterward, there is a turnbuckle break in a corner supporting the middle rope. The ring crew fixes the problem.
– Roxanne Perez and Lea Mitchell d Kiana James and Monika Klisara
– NXT Title : Carmelo Hayes (c) d Joe Coffey
