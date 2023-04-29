4/28/23 WWE house shows results from Belfast, Ireland
– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair (c) d Io Sky via DQ when Dakota Kai and Bayley interfere. Asuka makes the save, and the match becomes a 2-on-3 Handicap Match.
– Bianca Belair and Asuka d Bayley / Io Sky / Dakota Kai
– Damian Priest ( w/ Dominick Mysterio ) d Dolph Ziggler
#WWEBelfast rise for Damian Priest and The Judgment Day 😈#WWELive pic.twitter.com/YiCbGKehsP
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) April 28, 2023
– Dominick Mysterio d Dexter Lumis
– Seth Rollins d The Miz
– Alpha Academy : Chad Gable and Otis d Maximum Male Models : Ma.ce and Man.soor
– WWE U.S. Title: Austin Theory (c) d Bobby Lashley / Bronson Reed
– Cody Rhodes d Finn Balor using the CrossRhodes.
Thank you, #CodyRhodes! 🇬🇧🇫🇷 #WWELive #WWEBirmingham #WWEManchester #WWEBelfast #WWEParis pic.twitter.com/y0VMsbwZhs
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) April 28, 2023
