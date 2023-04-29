4/28/23 WWE house shows results from Belfast, Ireland

– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair (c) d Io Sky via DQ when Dakota Kai and Bayley interfere. Asuka makes the save, and the match becomes a 2-on-3 Handicap Match.

– Bianca Belair and Asuka d Bayley / Io Sky / Dakota Kai

– Damian Priest ( w/ Dominick Mysterio ) d Dolph Ziggler

– Dominick Mysterio d Dexter Lumis

– Seth Rollins d The Miz

– Alpha Academy : Chad Gable and Otis d Maximum Male Models : Ma.ce and Man.soor

– WWE U.S. Title: Austin Theory (c) d Bobby Lashley / Bronson Reed

– Cody Rhodes d Finn Balor using the CrossRhodes.

