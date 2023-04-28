WWE to announce more Draft picks on SmackDown LowDown

The 2023 WWE Draft will kick off during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX from Corpus Christi, TX, but then more picks will be announced on Saturday morning during The SmackDown LowDown, which airs on Peacock and WWE Digital.

As seen in the video below, Megan Morant also revealed that tonight’s SmackDown will feature 16 Draft picks – 8 for the RAW roster and 8 for the SmackDown roster.

After Saturday morning, the Draft will wrap up with Monday’s RAW in Fort Worth, TX, but there’s no word yet on if additional picks will be made on RAW Talk later that night.