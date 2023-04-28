Wrestler Sets Himself On Fire In Deathmatch Event, Suffers Significant Burns

TMZ shared:

Terrifying moment during an independent wrestling match last weekend … a wrestler accidentally set himself on fire while trying to perform a stunt — and suffered significant burns to his face and body in the process.

It all happened at XPW Wrestling’s deathmatch event in Pomona, Calif. on April 22 … when MASADA was attempting to blow a fireball at his opponent.

Video of the match — a no-holds-barred contest where weapons are allowed — shows MASADA grabbed a flaming torch, poured a substance in his mouth … and then tried to blow the liquid and the ensuing flames at his counterpart.

wrestler (masada) sets himself on fire. pic.twitter.com/JFtdKMaaIN — clips that go hard (@clipsthatgohard) April 24, 2023

The problem? The stunt somehow went awry … and the fire went everywhere, swarming MASADA’s entire upper body.

In footage of the match, you can see the flames engulfed the wrestler’s face, chest and shoulders for several moments before they were mercifully extinguished.

Somehow, MASADA ended up finishing the contest … but he raced to the hospital immediately afterward, and was diagnosed with first- and second-degree burns all over his body.

The 41-year-old told TMZ Sports on Friday he’s still in the burn unit at a nearby medical facility recovering … adding, “My face is healing up fast, just the rest is going to take a while.”

As for what happened during the fire mishap, MASADA told us, “I’ve done that spot a lot when I wrestled in Japan, but it was rushed and I think being outside had something to do with it.”

MASADA expects to be out of the squared circle for a bit … but he said there are no plans to hang up his wrestling boots anytime soon despite it all.

Speedy recovery!!