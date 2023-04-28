Trinity Fatu debuts at Impact tapings

Former WWE Superstar Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) has made her Impact Wrestling debut.

Tonight’s Impact Spring Slugfest TV tapings from Cicero Stadium in Chicago saw Fatu arrive with an in-ring promo. She made it known she came to win the Knockouts World Title, and was then greeted by the champion, Deonna Purrazzo. Jordynne Grace then interrupted to remind them that she is booked to challenge Purrazzo for the title at Impact Under Siege on Friday, May 26.

Fatu’s Impact debut will air next Thursday on AXS. It’s been reported that this is not a one-off appearance for Fatu, but the kickoff to her run with the company.

We’ve noted how WWE kept Naomi on the official SmackDown roster this whole time. This changed some time between last night and this morning as she was moved to the official WWE Alumni roster. WWE made a similar change when Mercedes Moné (fka Sash Banks) made her NJPW debut back in January.

Speaking of Moné, she sat hidden in the crowd tonight and watched Fatu’s debut.