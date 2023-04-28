ROH Wrestling 4/27/23 Recap

by Chris Soriano

Hey everyone, it’s Chris with another week of ROH action!

We kick things off with an ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Grounds Match. Can I just reiterate what a stud Athena is. ROH really has something here with her. I’m hoping they don’t screw it up. Head scissors take over by Frost early. Athena sends her into the middle rope stomach-first and follows with a senton. Two count. Back breaker and twist by Athena. Frost fights back with some elbows and a spinning back kick. Rising kick in the corner and a no-handed cartwheel senton into the corner. Frost looks for the moonsault now but Athena gets up and swipes her feet out. Forearm strike and Athena def. Lady Frost. After the match, she attacked Frost and posed with her title. Short match, I love Athena, but could she have sold Frost’s finisher just a little bit? And then to win with an elbow? When did Vince McMahon start writing ROH?

Next a video package aired with The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis). They talk about their issues with Top Flight and Action Andretti, who they believe are trying to steal the spotlight from them. They said they would get revenge on everyone who participated in the Shoot For The Sky Ladder match since they also stole their moment. Lots of passion in this promo. Really good spot.

In the next match, La Faccion Ingobernable (Preston Vance & Rush) def. The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) via Rush’s Bulls Horn on Bravo for the win. Short match that seemed like filler.

Best Friends (Trent Barretta & Chuck Taylor) vs. Joe Ocasio & Mookie Summers is next. Back suplex by Trent to Ocasio. Chuck gets tagged in now and sends Ocasio to his corner with a clothesline. Mookie gets the tag in, and he gets powerbombed. Ocasio attacks from behind but Trent piledrives him for good measure. Now Chuck piledrives Ocasio. Doomsday Sexy Chuckie Knee by Best Friends and this one is over .

Brian Cage vs. Leon Ruffin is next up. Cage corners Ruffin early and delivers some heavy offense. Ruffin tries for a DDT but gets caught in a suplex, but Ruffin lands on his feet. Enziguiri by Ruffin who comes off the top with a crossbody but Cage catches him and slams him. F-5 attempt by Cage but Ruffin counters into a DDT. Springboard into an escape and a diving cutter! Ruffin then runs into just an absolute monster clothesline. Powerbomb by Cage into a powerbomb-backbreaker. Cage then locks in a standing Texas Cloverleaf and steps on the head of Ruffin for the win.

The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) def. The Truthbusters (Jeeves Kay & Sonny Kiss) with Slim J via Uno’s Piledriver on Kay. The match was pretty slow, but it is pretty cool to see the Dark Order back together.

We had a backstage interview with Christopher Daniels, and he was asked what’s next for his career in ROH. He shared that he is at his all-time low but understands that nothing is handed to him in ROH. However, he will fight to get back to his former glory. He challenged Samoa Joe for the ROH World Television Championship next week. Daniels vs. Joe?! Shut up and take my money. All of it.

Skye Blue def. Diamante via a quick roll-up. This match was just ehh. It was on the screen, but nothing really was happening. Diamante hit a killer German Suplex in the match, but that really was the only highlight. After the match, Athena came to the entrance ramp and had a stare-down with Blue to tease a future match.

Lee Moriarty with Big Bill vs. Rocky Romero is next. Bill gets involved early, allowing Moriarty to boot Romero to the floor. Moriarty in control, trapping the leg and hammer locking the arm before SNAPPING Romero’s fingers. Moriarty retains wrist control as Romero tries to chop himself out and eventually does. European uppercut and a springboard DDT by Romero as both men are down now. Michinoku Driver by Moriarty! Moriarty with a good striking combination but Romero responds with the rewind kick. Romero rolls to the outside and avoids Bill before hitting a step up hurricanrana off the steps to Moriarty. Moriarty attacks the arm and seemingly gets head scissored over the top rope to the floor. Suicide dive by Romero takes out Bill. Moriarty distracts the referee and Bill chokeslams Romero on the apron. Leg lariat back inside the ring and that’ll do it . Leave Big Bill in this spot. He’s a big enforcer and it fits him very well.

Main Event Time! Gringo Loco vs. Blake Christian is in the prime spot. Both men miss dives and moonsaults to start the match as Christian finds himself walking the top rope and arm dragging Loco who cartwheels out of it. Fosbury Flop by Christian misses but lands on his feet, as Loco hits a somersault senton. Basement sliding kick by Christian followed by a dropkick to Loco. Fosbury Flop lands this time as Christian sends Loco back in the ring. Christian’s Spanish Fly is blocked but a handspring kick connects. Christian walks into a superkick and gets elevated onto the shoulders and into a sit-out powerbomb. Loco sets Christian up on his shoulders and walks up to the middle rope, but Christian flips out. Spanish Fly by Christian and a springboard 450! One, two, three!

In honor of Jerry Springer, here are my final thoughts. The first 5 matches were basically squash matches. In terms of match quality, the program got better as the night went on. Only 8 matches this week, which is good considering last week there were 11 and that was too many. ROH has a lot of talent. But if TK does not want it to get lost in the shuffle, you have to treat it like ROH. Treat it like a prime brand. If you simply treat it like WWE treats their “Main Event” show, then only the fans will suffer. Until next time, take care of yourself, and each other. R.I.P Jerry.