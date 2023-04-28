Notes on Tiffany Stratton and Mike Bailey

Apr 28, 2023 - by James Walsh

– The 2023 NJPW “Best of the Super Juniors” is set.

Mike Bailey the only surprise entrant but the exclusion of El Phantasmo from the field has people speculating.

– In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful, Tiffany Stratton spoke about being compared to wrestlers like Mandy Rose and Trish Stratus. Stratton is currently a part of WWE’s NXT brand and recently wrestled for the NXT women’s title in a losing effort.

She said: “I definitely feel like it’s a compliment, of course. Mandy Rose is beautiful and she was great and really elevated herself when she came down to NXT. That, right there, is one of the biggest compliments I think I could ever receive. Trish Stratus was the one who put women’s wrestling on the board. That’s a really big compliment. I always love to hear that.“

