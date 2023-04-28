Notes on Tiffany Stratton and Mike Bailey

– The 2023 NJPW “Best of the Super Juniors” is set.

ICYMI The 20 that will Shake the Soul, and battle for Best of the Super Jr. 30! Who do you have? Watch ALL the action of #BOSJ30 on @njpwworld, live in English!#njpw pic.twitter.com/lJd8xjxItp — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 27, 2023

Mike Bailey the only surprise entrant but the exclusion of El Phantasmo from the field has people speculating.

– In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful, Tiffany Stratton spoke about being compared to wrestlers like Mandy Rose and Trish Stratus. Stratton is currently a part of WWE’s NXT brand and recently wrestled for the NXT women’s title in a losing effort.

She said: “I definitely feel like it’s a compliment, of course. Mandy Rose is beautiful and she was great and really elevated herself when she came down to NXT. That, right there, is one of the biggest compliments I think I could ever receive. Trish Stratus was the one who put women’s wrestling on the board. That’s a really big compliment. I always love to hear that.“