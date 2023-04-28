MJF Pickles are a Real Thing, Now on Sale

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF was promoting his own brand of pickles while he sat on commentary. It turns out it wasn’t just some weird gimmick, he really has his own brand of pickle.

Kaylin + Kaylin has announced a line of limited-edition jars featuring the AEW World Champion. They include MJF’s Spicy Devils (Spicy Garlic Spears), MJF’s Better Than Your Dill (Classic Dill), and MJF’s Champion Chips (Honey Mustard Chips). Pre-orders begin today and the jars will ship between May 15 and June 30.