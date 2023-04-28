Knockouts championship match announced for Under Siege

Deonna Purrazzo will defend the Knockouts Championship against Jordynne Grace in a Last Chance match at Under Siege. If Purrazzo wins, Grace will not be allowed a title shot as long as Purrazzo is champion.

Impact’s Under Siege PPV is scheduled for Friday 5/26 at the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada. Here is the updated lineup

–Last Chance Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Jordynne Grace

–Impact World Championship Match: Steve Maclin (C) vs. PCO