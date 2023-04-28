Joe Hendry reportedly injured, former knockout receives producer try out

– Impact Wrestling star Joe Hendry is dealing with an injury, according to a new report. PWInsider notes that the Impact Digital Media Champion is said to be out of action due to the injury, though it was not noted the type of injury or how severe it is.

Hendry last competed at the April 17th tapings in Toronto, retaining his title against Sheldon Jean in a match that aired last week.

– The site also notes that D’Lo Brown was back working as a producer during the taping, though it is not clear if he is back full-time with the company. He was loved by the crew during his last run there.

– Melissa Anderson (aka Cheerleader Melissa and Alyssa Flash) received a tryout as a producer at the taping as well.