AJ Styles Smackdown note

AJ Styles is currently backstage for tonight’s WWE Draft Night 1 edition of SmackDown on FOX.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Styles was brought to tonight’s show, and it appears he has been medically cleared to return to in-ring action. Word came down earlier this month that it was just a matter of time before Styles was cleared.

WWE announced the Draft pools for tonight and Monday night, and The O.C. is listed as eligible picks for tonight’s SmackDown. The group is listed together with Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Mia Yim.

Styles has been out of action with an ankle injury since late December, and has not wrestled since the December 29, 2022 live event in Hershey, PA, where he teamed with Yim and Anderson for a win over The Judgment Day. Styles did not need surgery, but the injury forced him to miss the longest period of time in his WWE career.