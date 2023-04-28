AEW: All Access season one episode four rating, Chris Benoit note

– Episode four of season one of AEW: All Access drew 299,000 viewers this week, up 10,000 viewers from episode three of last week. The show had a 0.09 rating in 18-49, up 0.01 from last week and placed #38 on the top 50 cable chart for the night. (Thanks to Colin Vassallo)

– New Japan is posting recaps of all of their Best of the Super Jrs finals on their Japanese YouTube account. So far they’ve uploaded recaps of the 94, 95 & 96 finals which were won by Jushin Thunder Liger, Wild Pegasus & Black Tiger II. So for those of you wanting Chris Benoit to get some form of official recognition since 2007, here you go.