04/28/23 AEW Rampage Recap

The Rampage intro hits as Jim Ross welcomes us to tonight’s show and we head into the first match of the night.

Match 1: Juice Robinson & Jay White vs. Shawn Spears & Ricky Starks

Ricky Starks sprints down to the ring during his ring entrance and goes on the attack as both teams go at it and the bell rings. The fight goes out to the floor with White and Spears fighting on one side and Robinson and Starks on the other. Starks rolls Robinson into the ring as he and Spears work together to wear down Robinson with quick tags in and out in the early part of this match. A distraction by White allows Robinson to gain control of the match as he tosses Spears out to the floor and White slams him down on the ring apron as we head into a commercial break.

We return to see White chopping Spears in the corner and picks up a near fall after taking Spears out at the legs. Spears then comes back with a suplex as both sides make a tag. Starks comes in like a ball of fire against both Robinson and White and takes Robinson down with a superplex as Spears makes a bling tag and gets a near fall on Robinson after connecting with a top rope splash. White is tagged in and Spears again picks up a near fall after hitting a Sky High powerbomb. Robinson and Starks go at it on the floor as White connects with the Blade Runner to pick up the pin fall.

Winner: Jay White & Juice Robinson defeated Shawn Spears & Ricky Starks by pin fall.

Starks goes after White after the match, but Robinson is able to pull him off. Robinson and Starks then go at it in the ring until Robinson bails out of the ring. White yells at Starks that he absolutely owns the ring and owns him as they head up the ramp.

Hook and the Hardy Brothers are backstage as Matt Hardy wonders where Isiah Kassidy is. Stokely Hathaway and Lee Moriarty appears on the screen and says they have Kassidy as Ethan Page and Big Bill are shown standing above them on a scaffold with Kassidy. Page demands that they have a match next Friday at the Compound and Matt Hardy agrees to it. Bill then slams Cassidy off the scaffolding as Hardy flips out and heads off to find them. Hook then says the Firm is getting deleted as we head into a commercial break.

Match 2: Dustin Rhodes & Keith Lee vs. Brady Pierce & Charlie James

Brady Pierce gets powered around a bit by Dustin Rhodes and then Keith Lee. Charlie James is tagged in and Lee powers him around until Pierce comes in and Lee takes them both down with a clothesline. Lee then hits the Spirit Bomb on James to pick up the pin fall.

Winner: Dustin Rhodes & Keith Lee defeated Brady Pierce & Charlie James by pin fall.

Swerve Strickland’s music hits as Mogul Embassy comes out to the stage. Swerve smiles and stares them down as we head backstage. Sammy Guevara is being interviewed but Tay Melo comes in and interrupts. She warns Guevara that MJF is not his friend and says his dream has always been to be a World Champion, but questions why he would lay down for MJF.

Match 3: Anna Jay vs. Ashley D’Amboise

D’Amboise gets in some early offense, but Anna Jay is able to turn the tide and bends D’Amboise around the ring post as we head into a commercial break. The match continues as we see Jay take D’Amboise down with a neckbreaker and she then locks in the Queen Slayer to pick up the submission victory.

Winner: Anna Jay defeated Ashley D’Amboise by submission.

The lights then go out and come back on as we see Julia Hart standing behind Anna Jay. Hart sends Jay out to the floor and begins to ram Jay’s head into the floor, but Jay is able to recover and sends Hart into the ring post. Jay then bends Hart around the ring post until referees come out to break it up.

The Outcasts are backstage and are all wearing Britt Baker black eye shirts. Saraya says they love proving their points and says that she gets to face Willow Nightingale next Wednesday and they will show her that AEW is their house.

Match 4: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Ryzin, Cameron Stewart & Dante Casanova

Ryzin runs out during the Acclaimed’s song, and immediately gets leveled by Anthony Bowens. In the ring, Billy Gunn levels Cameron Stewart with a clothesline and follows with a Fameasser. Max Caster then hits the Mic Drop from the top rope to pick up the pin fall.

Winner: The Acclaimed and Billy Gun defeated Ryzin, Cameron Stewart and Dante Casanova by pin fall.

The announce team then hypes the main event as we head into a commercial break.

Mark Henry conducts an interview between Jay Lethal and Cash Wheeler and asks Lethal if Sonjay Dutt will get involved in his match tonight. Lethal says it is a dumb question, but Wheeler says of course they are going to cheat because that’s what they do. Wheeler says they are going to have Mark Briscoe as a special ringside enforcer to make sure nothing happens. It’s time for the main event.

Match 5: Jay Lethal (w/ Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh) vs. Cash Wheeler (w/ Dax Harwood)

Mark Briscoe pulls up a chair and sits next to the ring for this match. Lethal and Wheeler take some time to feel each other out before Lethal gains control of the match and slams Wheeler down a couple of times. Wheeler then counters an attempt at the Lethal Injection and takes Lethal down with a back drop and then sends him out to the floor with a clothesline as we head into a commercial break.

We return to the match Lethal back in control and has Wheeler locked in an abdominal stretch. Sonjay Dutt tries to give Lethal some added leverage, but Mark Briscoe pulls him away. Back in the ring, Wheeler picks up a few quick near falls until Lethal stops his momentum by hanging Wheeler up on the top rope. Lethal then takes his time going to the top rope and goes for the elbow drop, but Wheeler puts up his knees to counter the move. Wheeler then slams Lethal down to the mat and hits a tornado DDT for a near fall. Lethal escapes an attempt at a pile driver and hits the Lethal Combination, but Wheeler counters the Lethal Injection with a face first slam. Dutt then tries to crawl in to the ring but Briscoe stops him. Lethal then sends Wheeler into Briscoe, knocking him down to the floor and finally hits the Lethal Injection to pick up the pin fall.

Briscoe then gets in Dutt’s face in the ring and then gives Wheeler a look as Rampage comes to a close.

Winner: Jay Lethal defeated Cash Wheeler by pin fall.

