WWE sells out live event in Birmingham, Strong booked for first AEW match
– Roderick Strong (just joined AEW) is teaming with Adam Cole, Orange Cassidy and Bandido to take on JAS next week on Dynamite.
Announced for #AEWDynamite NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/Ggyv4sGyU4
— (@WrestlingCovers) April 27, 2023
WWE had a 100% sellout for their live event in Birmingham, England last night, I’m told.
Just under 10,000 tickets.
I’ve been going to WWE’s UK shows – often multiple a year – for 12 years and I can assure you, many years it’s been far from that
Business is up ⬆️
— Alex McCarthy (@AlexMcCarthy88) April 27, 2023