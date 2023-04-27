Update on Kyle O’Reilly

Kyle O’Reilly has not wrestled since the June 8th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite due to being injured and having neck fusion surgery. O’Reilly’s friend and teammate Adam Cole wrote about O’Reilly with the following message…

“You are my brother. You are my family. I would not be the pro wrestler or the man I am today without you in my life. Nothing but love Kyle O’Reilly. I miss you more than ever.”

O’Reilly responded with the following message…

“Thanks bro, I miss you too. My career is meaningless without you and I’m forever grateful to be your friend. Working hard to get back and fight alongside you again someday soon!”