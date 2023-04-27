Tommy Dreamer’s mother passes away

Apr 27, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Tommy Dreamer posted on Facebook:

Yesterday was the hardest day of my life.

I had to say goodbye to my mom
This is her 3 years ago at 80yrs old
She was so full of life.

Still worked, lived on her own, drove.
Its been so hard the last few months but I believe she is now with my dad & her parents

I’ve cried every day & never thought this day would come.

Im at peace but will miss her until its my time.

I cant put into words how much she meant to me but I do know how much I meant to her.

Thank you everyone for the support, prayers & positive vibes

I love you all

