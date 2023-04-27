Tommy Dreamer’s mother passes away
Tommy Dreamer posted on Facebook:
Yesterday was the hardest day of my life.
I had to say goodbye to my mom
This is her 3 years ago at 80yrs old
She was so full of life.
Still worked, lived on her own, drove.
Its been so hard the last few months but I believe she is now with my dad & her parents
I’ve cried every day & never thought this day would come.
Im at peace but will miss her until its my time.
I cant put into words how much she meant to me but I do know how much I meant to her.
Thank you everyone for the support, prayers & positive vibes
I love you all