Spoilers: ROH TV & AEW Rampage tapings from 4/26
— Some matches for the 5/4 ROH TV show were taped tonight in Sunrise, FL before AEW Dynamite began. Here are spoilers-
-Rocky Romero defeated Lee Moriarty in a Pure Rules Match
-ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Angelica Risk in a Proving Ground Match
-ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe retained over Christopher Daniels
-ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli retained over Robbie Eagles
— The 4/28 AEW Rampage was also taped tonight in Sunrise, Florida after Dynamite. Here are spoilers-
-Jay White & Juice Robinson defeated Shawn Spears & Ricky Starks
-The Outcasts cut backstage promos while wearing t-shirts with Britt Baker’s black eye on them. Saraya vs. Willow was announced for next week’s Dynamite
-Dustin Rhodes & Keith Lee defeated Freddie Pierce & Cha Cha Charlie. The Mogul Affiliates came out after the match to taunt Lee & Rhodes
-Anna Jay defeated Ashley D’Amboise. After the match, Julia Hart attacked Anna and they fought until it was broken up
-The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn defeated three enhancement wrestlers
-Jay Lethal defeated AEW World Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler with Mark Briscoe as the special ringside enforcer