Notes on AEW’s All Out and Peacock

– AEW CLO Megha Parekh confirmed that All Out will take place the week after All In.

“London, it’s been a while since I spent any meaningful time there because of COVID. I’m excited just to go back (for All In)

We’ll have to come back here (U.S) for All Out the week after but it should be really fun.”

– According to CNBC: Peacock app lost $704 million in its first quarter of 2023, it lost $456 million during the same quarter in 2022, that a 54% increase in losses.

Peacock is the home of the WWE Network in the United States.