New IWGP Junior Tag Team Champions crowned
Congratulations to the new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, Kevin Knight and KUSHIDA.
The Intergalactic Jet Setters, defeated the team of TJP and Francesco Akira to capture the championships.
