Madcap Moss update

WWE reportedly has Madcap Moss and Emma off TV for creative reasons.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Moss is no longer listed internally as “Madcap Moss” as the company is going back to using the “Riddick Moss” name. It was noted that Moss is being kept off WWE TV right now in part to give fans a chance to “forget” the old ring name. This is the thought process, at least.

Moss was signed to a WWE NXT developmental contract in early 2014, and debuted under the “Digg Rawlis” name. He began using the “Riddick Moss” name in August 2015 to pay tribute to NFL Legend Randy Moss. The former football player worked NXT until being called to RAW on January 27, 2020. Moss revealed in October 2020 that he suffered a torn ACL two months before, and was then on the shelf injured until September 2021. He returned to TV late that month and soon adopted the “Madcap Moss” name with a comedic persona.

After turning on Baron Corbin and winning their feud, Moss worked as a babyface and was put with real-life girlfriend Emma in late 202. WWE has teased a push for Moss in recent months, testing him out as heel and babyface, and even having him briefly chase GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Title. There’s no word yet on how far the push will go after the name change is finalized and he’s brought back into the storylines.

WWE has changed Moss’ ring name on the official website roster, but Moss has not changed his names on social media as of this writing. For what it’s worth, Moss and Emma are both included among the list of 90-plus Superstars eligible for the 2023 WWE Draft.

Moss, who won the 2022 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, last wrestled on the April 14 SmackDown episode, losing to the returning Shinsuke Nakamura.