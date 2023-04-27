Liv Morgan Reveals Her Goal For WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Reign

Liv Morgan has recently revealed the goal for her WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship reign with Raquel Rodriguez. The two won the titles on the April 10th episode of WWE Raw, and during an appearance on The Bump Morgan talked about their goals as champions.

“Longest reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions that ever existed of all time,” Morgan said (per Wrestling Inc). “Not only that, but we are going to elevate this championship to the moon, and these are going to be the titles everyone wants and we’re gonna beat anyone and everyone that comes in our way. And also, we’re gonna double beat anyone that thinks they can throw water in my face, and we’re just gonna ride into the sunset with our titles forever.”

Morgan and Rodriguez have a 15-day reign thus far. The longest WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship reign is 180 recognized days, held by Asuka and Kairi Sane during their reign from October 2019 until March of 2020.