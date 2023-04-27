Impact Report, 4/27/23

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from the latest episode of Impact.

Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rehwoldt are once again on the call for this weeks episode. We get a highlight package from last weeks show to start off the show. PCO and Impact World Champion, Steve Maclin appear to be on a collision course.

Match 1. Jordynne Grace VS Masha Slamovich

Grace looks to rebound after dropping the Knockouts title just over a week ago. Masha has aligned herself with Bully Ray in recent weeks. Grace locks on a arm bar and takes Masha to the mat. Masha flips herself free to break the hold. Grace misses a chop, but boots Masha. After a palm strike, she double knees her in the back and then in the face. She gets a two count off a Vader bomb. Masha with a series of snap mares. She adds kicks to the back of the head for good measure. Grace recovers with a snap suplex. Masha then bursts to her feet and kicks Grace several times. She then locks on a camel clutch. Masha gouges Grace’s eyes while using the hold. Grace stands out of the hold and dumps Masha on her back. Masha then slingshots Grace into the ropes, neck first. They counter each other with holds for a minute, then meet on the top rope. Grace hits a beautiful muscle buster for a two count. Grace then slams Masha. She then gets a two off a tiger driver. Grace locks on a sleeper. Slamovich reverses the hold. Masha gets a long two count after a trap German suplex. Grace recovers and places Masha on the top rope. She tries for a muscle buster, which becomes a series of rollups. After litterally about ten twists and turns, Grace gets the pin.

Winner. Jordynne Grace

We gets a Nick Aldis vignette package. This video package was really well done. It went over extensively his time as NWA World Champion. Cool Stuff.

Impact World Champion, Steve Maclin enters the arena in street clothes. He grabs the mic. He says there is no time to wait and challenges PCO to a match right here and now. He claims he doesn’t want to wait for Under Seige. PCO comes out and Raj Singh and Shera attack him on the ramp. PCO fights them off. Santino Marella comes declares there will be a match tonight with Singh and PCO. Shera was banned from ringside.

Match 2. Champaign Singh VS PCO

PCO is all over Singh to start the match. Singh is sent outside. PCO then dives on him. He throws Singh back in the ring. He attacks PCO as he is slower to move. Singh kicks him and punches him several times. He then hits a flatliner. PCO starts to sit up. Singh stuffs money in PCO’s mouth. PCO wakes up and goes nuts. After a jumping DDT, he place Singh on the ropes. He hits a lung blower off the top. PCO then leg drops Singh from the second rope. PCO then drapes Singh on the apron. He then hits the D’animator. Singh won’t go down easily and reverses PCO into the corner post on the floor. Back in the ring he can’t hit a side suplex, and then PCO reverses it into a reverse DDT and a moonsault and gets the win.

Winner by pinfall. PCO

We get a The Design vignette. Deaner is furious over Sami Callihan betraying him and the stable. He says Sami will feel unmeasurable pain.

Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King are shown trying to cast a spell on Knockouts World Champion, Deonna Purrazzo.