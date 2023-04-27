Double or Nothing 2023 main event still undecided after tournament

The Double or Nothing pay-per-view main event was supposed to have been decided last night on Dynamite but the Four Pillars tournament had another twist, somewhat rendering the whole tournament useless.

Sammy Guevara defeated Darby Allin via disqualification in the final match after he beat Jack Perry via countout last week. The win technically earned Guevara a spot in the main event of Double or Nothing against MJF but AEW announcer Tony Schiavone, via a message from Tony Khan, later announced that the Double or Nothing main event will be decided next week in a tag team match.

The match will see AEW World champion MJF team up with Sammy Guevara against Jack Perry and Darby Allin. If MJF and Guevara win, then the main event will remain MJF vs Guevara. If Perry and Allin win, the match will turn into a four-way match with the Four Pillars headlining the show.