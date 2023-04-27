Big E rumored for the WWE Draft

The New Day’s Big E could be making his long-awaited return in the 2023 WWE Draft.

In what could be seen as a very positive sign for Big E’s health, a new report from WRKDWrestling notes that Big E is rumored to make his return to the WWE storylines in the upcoming Draft.

March 11 marked one year since Big E suffered a broken neck while teaming with Kofi Kingston for a loss to Sheamus and Ridge Holland on the live SmackDown in Birmingham, Alabama. The injury occurred when taking an overhead belly-to-belly suplex from Holland at ringside. He has not wrestled since then, and it was later revealed that that he suffered a broken neck with fractures to his C1 and C6 vertebrae. There was no damage to Big E’s spinal cord or ligaments, and he did not need surgery.

Big E recently provided an update on his condition after undergoing one-year scans on his neck.