NJPW announces tournament to crown the first NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion

NJPW has announced a one night tournament to crown the first NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion.

Resurgence on May 21 will see Mercedes Moné join representatives of CMLL, AEW and STARDOM for a one night tournament to crown an inaugural NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion.

