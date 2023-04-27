NJPW announces tournament to crown the first NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion
NJPW has announced a one night tournament to crown the first NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion.
Resurgence on May 21 will see Mercedes Moné join representatives of CMLL, AEW and STARDOM for a one night tournament to crown an inaugural NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion.
