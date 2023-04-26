WWE orders all employees to return full-time to the office starting May 1

WWE has ordered all office employees to return full-time to the office starting May 1, killing the hybrid model that was introduced during COVID times.

The e-mail to employees, sent by WWE CEO Nick Khan, was revealed in full by PWInsider.com.

“We are all fortunate to be three years, one month and fourteen days removed from the moment where stay at home orders were put in place, businesses shuttered (some permanently) and sports seasons canceled. Of course, at WWE and thanks to all of you, we continued to move forward, never missing a week of production in the safest way possible,” the e-mail from Khan read.

“As I have had the good fortune of meeting with so many of you over the last few months, it has become apparent to me that our business thrives on creativity and an unparalleled work ethic. All of us physically together is a part of that. As such, we will be going back to what has always been the case prior to COVID, which is a return to five days a week in office,” he continued.

Khan stressed the importance of interaction between employees as one of the factors of bringing everyone back in.

“Nothing replaces our ability to interact with one another as we collectively continue to build and represent our company. We will all connect better and be better. Monday, May 1, 2023, will be the start of our full time return to office,” he wrote.

The first group of employees have already moved to the new corporate headquarters in downtown Stamford and the rest will be moving over in the next few weeks.

“If you have not yet seen it, it is a spectacular work space that we believe you will all be quite proud of,” Khan wrote describing their new offices.