Tony Khan announced that this years Owen Hart tournament will begin at Double or Nothing. The finals are taking place on July 15th in Calgary. July 15th happens to be a Saturday so this looks like the premiere episode of AEW Collision which hasn’t been officially announced.

.@TonyKhan with BIG NEWS about the 2023 Owen Hart Cup Tournament!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/oq6jqjfsFZ — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 27, 2023