Roderick Strong is All Elite

Roderick strong is in AEW …

Adam Cole calls out Chris Jericho and says Jericho crossed a line and promises to hurt Jericho and wants him in the ring right now.

Jerichos music hits and Jericho appears on the tron. He says he doesn’t want to be around a man who let the love of his life be viscously beaten. He then sounds The JAS down to the ring and we get a 4 on 1 beatdown.

Orange Cassidy and Bandido run down to try and help, but they’re still outnumbered.

Killswitch Engaged plays and out comes Roderick Strong who takes out The JAS.

Strong and Cole hug and the former UE members stare down Cassidy as Cassidy leaves.