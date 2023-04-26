Pretty Deadly update

Tuesday’s WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ special opened up with Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeating Pretty Deadly in the first Trunk Match. The Family dumped Kit Wilson and Elton Prince into the trunk of their custom 1946 Dodge, then drove away. The show-closing segment later featured Tony D and Stacks dumping Pretty Deadly off the edge of a pier, forcing them to sleep with the fish.

The angle led to speculation on WWE possibly writing Pretty Deadly out of the NXT storylines ahead of a rumored main roster call-up in the 2023 WWE Draft. Word now via PWInsider is that Wilson and Prince are set to be at Friday’s Draft edition of WWE SmackDown in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Pretty Deadly has been discussed for a main roster call-up for some time now. It was recently reported that the former NXT & NXT UK Tag Team Champions were being considered for a spot on the RAW roster.