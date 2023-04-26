LWO merchandise selling strong

On the Smackdown before WrestleMania 39, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio reformed the former WCW faction known as The LWO. The decision to bring back the faction has been incredibly popular with fans.

While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke The LWO’s merchandise sales. He said “They sell Eddie merchandise, and the thing that hit it right now is because the LWO was Eddie Guerrero’s gimmick in WCW. It was more than just doing the three amigos. They’re actually doing… there’s no doubt that it’s a total copy, it’s the same t-shirt, and they bring up that it was Eddie’s group. It was 100%. It was the LWO gimmick. They’re selling merchandise very well right now. That is 100% meant as something Eddie Guerrero popularized right down to the team losing every match practically.”