Impact rating for 04/20/2023
Impact Wrestling last week on AXS TV drew 133,000 viewers, up 18,000 viewers from the prior week and the most-watched broadcast of 2023 so far. The show pulled a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demo, up 0.01 from the previous show and placed #125 on the top 150 cable chart.
(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)
