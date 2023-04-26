Impact rating for 04/20/2023

Impact Wrestling last week on AXS TV drew 133,000 viewers, up 18,000 viewers from the prior week and the most-watched broadcast of 2023 so far. The show pulled a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demo, up 0.01 from the previous show and placed #125 on the top 150 cable chart.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

Click here for the 2023 Wrestling TV Viewership grid