Former female writer sues WWE, Vince McMahon, and others for discrimination and termination

A former WWE female writer has sued WWE, Vince McMahon, and other executives for allegedly discriminating and retaliating against her for objecting to “offensively racist and stereotypical jargon” used in the scripts of black wrestlers.

The full list of people summoned were Ryan Callahan, Chris Dunn, Mike Heller, Christine Lubrano, Jennifer Pepperman, Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon, and WWE as a company.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, said that Britney Abrahams had multiple complaints ignored and was terminated from her job for taking home a WrestleMania chair.

Abrahams worked for WWE from 2020 to 2022 and the lawsuit continued saying that she was allegedly subject to a number of racist pitches after complaining. She was terminated from her job in April 2022 for taking with her a WrestleMania 38 branded chair, a practice the lawsuit said was a common practice that white male writers weren’t punished for.

Abrahams is seeking reinstatement, damages, declaratory judgment, and an injunction restraining defendants from engaging in such unlawful conduct according to BloombergLaw.com.

The case is 23-cv-03109 with The Cochran Firm representing Abrahams.