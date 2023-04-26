Dark Side of the Ring season 4 episode list

Vice’s Dark Side of The Ring has revealed the full list of episodes for the fourth season.

The 10-episode season kicks off on Tuesday, May 30 at 10pm ET via Vice TV. The season will be narrated by AEW’s Chris Jericho. In addition to the episodes listed below, Dark Side of The Ring has worked on episodes for WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, Mike Awesome and The Sandman, among others. It’s possible they are saving those episodes for the fifth season, which has not been officilly announced.

Below are the 10 episodes confirmed today for the upcoming fourth season, along with a new teaser:

* Chris Candido and Tammy Sytch

* Magnum T.A.

* Adrian Adonis

* Doink The Clown

* The Junkyard Dog

* Marty Jannetty

* Bam Bam Bigelow

* Abdullah The Butcher

* WCW Bash at The Beach 2000

* The Graham Family