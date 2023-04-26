AEW Dynamite Report, 4/26/23

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from the latest episode of Impact Wrestling.

Match 1. Freshly Squeezed, Orange Cassidy, AEW International Champion VS Bandido

Cassidy is defending his champion for the 20th time against a former ROH World Champion in Bandido. Bandido dives the legs as Cassidy does the hand in pocket routine. They then trade arm drags. Neither gain an advantage. Cassidy scissors Bandido to the floor and stands tall in the ring with his hands in his pockets. Bandido enters and the cross several times before Cassidy hits a ranna. Cassidy dives to the floor, but Bandido catches him and drops Orange on the barricade on this throat. Bandido then drives his shoulder into Orange as he is back in the ring in a corner. Bandido locks on an upside down abdominal stretch. He then hits a dropkick that spills Orange back to the floor. Bandido flips on him from the ring and we go to break. Once back, Bandido is laying in kicks, but Orange counters and slams his head repeatedly in the corner. Cassidy crossbodies Bandido off the top and then hits a driver for 2. Bandido catches Cassidy on the top rope with a kick to the head from the mat. Bandido then hits a superplex. He gets a two count off a pop up cutter. Bandido and Cassidy end up battling on the top rope. Bandido catches Cassidy and presses him with 1 arm and slams him. He follows up with a frog splash for two. Cassidy escapes and gets locks on the mouse trap, but Bandido reverses it. Cassidy hits a Orange Punch and Beach Break and it is over.

Winner and still International Champion, Orange Cassidy

Cassidy and Bandido celebrate the match after as friends.

Adam Cole is interviewed backstage. He says he is going to call out Chris Jericho. He says he will go find him if he doesn’t come out. Cassidy and Bandido come up and do a quick comedy scene.

Darby Allin and Jungle Boy, Jack Perry have a backstage segment. They agree that they said too much last week. They have an uneasy back and forth, but they go their separate ways.

Match 2. Jeff Jarrett VS Dax Harwood, AEW World Tag Team Champion

Interesting all partners and stable mates are banned from ringside. Jarrett looks to be incredible shape for a man his age. He is a 10 time World Champion, between WCW, TNA and NWA title runs. Jarrett arm drags and slams Dax several times, but gets chopped after strutting around the ring. Dax whips Jarrett, but Double J recovers and punches him and then stomps Dax in the corner. Dax rises and hits a snap suplex. Dax sets up Jeff on the top rope, but Jeff outslugs him and face plants him on the mat with a inverted suplex. We go to break. Once back they are shown exchanging strong style punches. They each fail in locking on leg locks. Dax hits a diving top rope headbutt for a two count. Dax hits a piledriver for a two count. Jeff bails to the floor. Dax follows him and starts laying in punches and kicks on the floor. They get back in the ring and Jeff finds himself with an advantage after a few punches. He attempts the figure four. Dax blocks it but Jeff launches him into the corner. Jeff tries for the figure four again, but Dax small packages him for a two count. Lots of false finishes. Dax hits a short arm clothesline. Jeff ends up on the apron. Dax goes for a suplex, but Sonjay Dutt comes out of nowhere and grabs Dax’s leg. Jeff gets a two count. Dax chases Sonjay around the ring and back in. Jeff is waiting for him and hits the stroke. It is over.

Winner by pinfall, Jeff Jarrett

Sonjay grabs the tag belt and acts like it is his.

The Owner Hart Cup will begin with opening ceremonies at Double or Nothing. The tournament will be held exclusively in Canada. The finals will take place in Calgary on July 15h.

Match 3. TNT Champion, Wardlow (with Arn Anderson) VS Unnamed Wrestler

Wardlow hits a lariat and 4 powerbombs. It is over. I guess his name didn’t matter.

Winner by pinfall, Wardlow

Anderson grabs mic and says Hobbs was a great champion, but Wardlow dominated him. He says the next dynasty of AEW is Wardlow, but he needs to agree with Anderson that he will have to do things out of character. Just then Christian Cage and Luchasaurus enter the arena and head to the ring. Cage don’t go in the ring. They just stand in front of it. Then walk off.

Sammy Guevara will face Darby Allin tonight. Sami and MJF are interviewed and they start talking down Darby. Sammy gives MJF a vest like his. MJF then gives Sami a scarf. They literally hug and kiss each other several times during this strange segment.

The Black Pool Combat Club are shown attacking RJ City. Mox blindsided him. Claudio and Yuta lay in a few kicks and walk off.

Match 4. Darby Allin VS Sammy Guevara (with Taya Melo)

Taya leaves Sammy with a kiss on the top of the ramp. Sammy enters the ring and then MJF enters to join the announce team. He is eating pickles with his picture on the jar. Taz joins him with a pickle. Meanwhile Darby does a headlock takeover. Then a side headlock. Tony Schiavone and Excaliber all want pickles.

The two’s back and forth is a good watch. They trade arm drags and counter holds. Darby gets locked in a scissor, but reverses it to a crab on Sammy. Sammy grabs the ropes and spits on Darby. He then knees him in the back. Darby tumbles to the floor. Sammy baits the crowd as Darby recovers. Sammy then drags Darby back in the ring. He then sets up a suplex on the apron, but Darby blocks it and chokes him on the second rope. He then tries to German Sammy to the floor, but Sammy mule kicks Darby in the groin and hits a suplex to the floor. After a quick break, we are back and Darby is shown diving from the ring to the floor, but Sammy catches him and turns his momentum into an epic cutter. Sammy sets up a table. Darby gets the best of Sammy and sets him up on the table. Taya re-enters and distracts Darby on the top rope, leaving Sammy to climb the ropes and hit a Spanish Fly. Sammy sets up Darby on the table on the floor now. Sammy hits a double flip from the top rope to the floor onto Darby. That was nuts.