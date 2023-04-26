AEW Dark:Elevation episode listed as series finale

AEW has apparently ended their weekly “Dark: Elevation” series.

AEW announced earlier this week that Monday’s Elevation show would be a “Best Of” episode with some of the top matches from the past few years, but they did not mention that this would be the series finale. However, a message posted to FITE TV for international subscribers notes that Monday’s “Best Of” episode was the finale.

“Don’t miss the Special and final episode of Elevation – it’s Best of Elevation airing on FITE! The episode is throwing it back to some of the best matches that have graced our Monday nights over the years!,” the message reads.

If this is the end, Elevation ran for 115 episodes after premiering on March 15, 2021. The show ran for 90-120 minutes every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel, and also aired internationally. The most recent commentary team featured Matt Menard and Paul Wight.

The premiere Elevation was headlined by Riho vs. Maki Itoh, while the April 17 episode was headlined by Emi Sakura vs. Mizuki.

AEW has not confirmed that the series has wrapped, but we will keep you updated. Below is the “Best Of” episode from Monday: