4/26/23 WWE house show results from Birmingham, England
– Seth Rollins d The Miz
– Rick Boogz d Baron Corbin with a quick roll-up. After the match, Corbin issues an open challenge, which is answered by Birmingham’s very own Butch.
– Butch d Baron Corbin using a small package pin.
– WWE U.S. Title : Austin Theory (c) vs Bobby Lashley: Lashley wins via DQ when Bronson Reed enters the ring and attacks Lashley. Theory retains the title.
– Alpha Academy : Chad Gable and Otis d Maximum Male Models : Mansoor and Mace
– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair (c) d Asuka / Bayley : Belair lands the KOD on Bayley for the pin. Damage Control : Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai accompanied Bayley to the ring.
What an entrance! 🔥#WWELive#WWEBirmingham pic.twitter.com/DyAFacrf6m
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) April 26, 2023
– Bronson Reed d Dexter Lumis using the Tsunami. After the match, Bobby Lashley enters the ring and spears Reed. Theory sneaks in and also gets a spear from Lashley.
– Damian Priest ( w/ Dominick Mysterio ) d Dolph Ziggler
– Cody Rhodes d Finn Balor.
Listen to that noise! 😤
The scream at the end says it all! #WWEBirmingham loves @CodyRhodes! 🤩 #WWELive pic.twitter.com/zt23L2tevh
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) April 26, 2023
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM