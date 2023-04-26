4/26/23 WWE house show results from Birmingham, England

– Seth Rollins d The Miz

– Rick Boogz d Baron Corbin with a quick roll-up. After the match, Corbin issues an open challenge, which is answered by Birmingham’s very own Butch.

– Butch d Baron Corbin using a small package pin.

– WWE U.S. Title : Austin Theory (c) vs Bobby Lashley: Lashley wins via DQ when Bronson Reed enters the ring and attacks Lashley. Theory retains the title.

– Alpha Academy : Chad Gable and Otis d Maximum Male Models : Mansoor and Mace

– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair (c) d Asuka / Bayley : Belair lands the KOD on Bayley for the pin. Damage Control : Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai accompanied Bayley to the ring.

– Bronson Reed d Dexter Lumis using the Tsunami. After the match, Bobby Lashley enters the ring and spears Reed. Theory sneaks in and also gets a spear from Lashley.

– Damian Priest ( w/ Dominick Mysterio ) d Dolph Ziggler

– Cody Rhodes d Finn Balor.

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM